Iola Walmart gets new layout

A trip to Iola’s Walmart may be a bit disorienting for the next few months, but don’t worry, it’s all part of the plan, assured Kelsey Bohl, Walmart’s director of corporate communications.

The store is currently going through a remodel process to reflect corporate’s idea of a “Store of the Future,” Bohl said.

The current disorganization will soon transition into improved layouts, expanded product selections and technology to help associates better support customers and make shopping more convenient.

Through renovations performed primarily in the evening hours, the concept aims to “deliver a more modern shopping experience,” according to the company.

The concept is being rolled out to both new and remodeled stores. Since the unveiling of its first “Store of the Future” in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., in May 2024, Walmart has planned to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico — creating tens of thousands of jobs supporting these projects, noted Bohl.

What do some of these updates look like? For starters, many pharmacies have moved toward the front of the store, with new private screening rooms for pharmacist consultations and services. As far as technology goes, Walmart says it is adding “digital touchpoints” and scannable QR codes throughout stores to provide more information on products and services. The remodeled stores are designed with sustainability in mind, including more energy-efficient equipment and lighting.

Customers can expect to find fresh signage in the newly revamped bakery section of Walmart. Pictured is a previously remodeled store’s bakery. Courtesy photo

THE STORES that have already been remodeled feature new paint, new signs and more shopping carts, as well as a new checkout design at the front of the stores. The new store layout also gives more space to both shoppers and employees.

Another feature of the new concept are added corner displays where customers can interact with items. Some departments may pull big merchandise from boxes and place them straight onto shelves so customers can better visualize their use and functionality.

Bohl noted that the enhancements at the Iola store could include expansion of grocery pickup and delivery; pharmacy updates; a new “Grab & Go” section; deli and produce expansion; new community focused food and merchandise offerings; and a renovated apparel section.

In addition to the remodel, the Iola store is taking part in the Walmart Community Mural Program. “The program is a celebration of communities across America and an important part of new or newly transformed facilities,” said Bohl. Inspired by the community, each mural reflects the local diversity and cultural references. Shoppers at Iola’s Walmart can expect to see some aspects of the local community incorporated into the mural once completed. “Every mural is a unique, original artwork,” said Bohl. “Walmart works with NOW Art, a public art agency, to curate artworks and engage artists across the country. Today, community murals are featured in hundreds of Walmart stores, and original artworks are unveiled weekly in newly transformed stores.”

While shopping in the interim may be a bit more hectic due to the construction process, shoppers can rest assured it is only temporary. Bohl noted that the remodel is expected to be completed by early summer. “We will have more specific information closer to remodel completion,” she added.