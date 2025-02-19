Iola’s McLaughlin lauds FFA’s benefits

Editor’s note: In recognition of National FFA Week, the Register’s Sarah Haney interviewed students from Iola, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley and Crest schools.

Getting involved and preparing for the future have been Shaun McLaughlin’s biggest takeaways from his tenure in FFA. The Iola senior knew he wanted to join the program before he was even in high school.

“I’m big on animals. In eighth grade, I was looking at maybe becoming a vet scientist,” said McLaughlin. “Over the years I’ve transitioned more towards agriculture education — educating youth and advocating for agriculture. Nowadays, we don’t see as many kids interested in agriculture.”

He added that there are currently eight seniors in the program at Iola. “We want to try to get those numbers up and have more people involved,” he said.

In addition to being his chapter’s reporter, McLaughlin is a regular competitor in FFA judging events, including meat, welding, dairy and livestock, and speech. Senior Shaun McLaughlin says the FFA program at Iola High School has helped prepare him for his future. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Through these monthly competitions he has seen success over his high school career.

McLaughlin was on a team that went to nationals this past year, representing Kansas in dairy judging. The team placed in the Silver Division at nationals, earning a top 25 spot as the best dairy judging team. McLaughlin, as an individual, placed in the Gold Division.

In light of this success, it’s no surprise dairy judging has been his favorite competition. “There are so many things that happen in it,” he said. “There’s always a way to excel in it if you know what you’re doing.”

McLaughlin said the most valuable lessons he has learned through the FFA program have come from his ag business class where “we are learning how to prepare for our future,” including real-life applications of applying for mortgages, building credit, and doing taxes.

If he could do anything before he graduates, it would be to encourage incoming freshmen to consider joining FFA.

“Being involved in school is important and being in FFA is a great way to be involved,” said McLaughlin.