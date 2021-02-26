Menu Search Log in

Iola High School FFA Chapter President wonders how pandemic will shape organization’s future

IHS's Levi Meiwes achieved top state honors for his poultry business endeavors.

February 26, 2021 - 1:56 PM

Levi Meiwes, Iola High School Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Levi Meiwes misses the rush of attending an FFA competition.

“You’re scared. And it’s stressful because you’ve been working for weeks for this contest,” he recounted.

“It’s also an adrenaline rush. Here’s your chance to win District. To win State. We had two teams go to Nationals in dairy judging the last two years. It’s both exciting and scary.”

