Darrin Petrowsky, Iola, district construction and materials engineer for the Southeast District, is celebrating 30 years with the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to a KDOT news release.

His affiliation with KDOT stretches to his days as a summer intern in 1989. In 1993, he began working as an engineering associate II and worked in Wichita before moving to Iola in 1996.

He most recently was named the area engineer at KDOT’s Iola office.