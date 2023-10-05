KDOT tour to clarify priorities

State transportation officials will meet in Iola next week as part of a multi-stop tour to discuss regional transportation project priorities.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting nine meetings in October as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) Local Consult process. The meetings are conducted every two years.

The meeting in Iola will focus on transportation in southeast Kansas (KDOT District 4). It will take place at 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.