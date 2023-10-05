 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
KDOT tour to clarify priorities

KDOT will be in Iola next week to discuss priorities when it comes to regional projects in southeast Kansas. The meeting runs from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 12.

Local News

October 5, 2023 - 3:20 PM

State transportation officials will meet in Iola next week as part of a multi-stop tour to discuss regional transportation project priorities. 

The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting nine meetings in October as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) Local Consult process. The meetings are conducted every two years.

The meeting in Iola will focus on transportation in southeast Kansas (KDOT District 4). It will take place at 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

