Library reopens, but bring a mask

The Iola Public Library will reopen its doors to the public Tuesday, with continued safeguards for COVID-19 protection.
The library will continue to offer curbside delivery as an option for those who prefer not to come into the building or who don’t want to wear a mask.
Masks are required for entering the building, according to a library press release.
