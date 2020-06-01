Menu Search Log in

Library reopens, but bring a mask

Safeguards are in place for the Iola Public Library, when it opens again to the public Tuesday. Visitors must wear masks, and the facilities restrooms will remain off limits. Curbside service remains available.

June 1, 2020 - 9:48 AM

The Iola Public Library is reopening its doors to the public Tuesday, but with several health safeguards in place. Register file photo

The Iola Public Library will reopen its doors to the public Tuesday, with continued safeguards for COVID-19 protection.

The library will continue to offer curbside delivery as an option for those who prefer not to come into the building or who don’t want to wear a mask. 

Masks are required for entering the building, according to a library press release.

