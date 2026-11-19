Marmaton Valley bond resolution takes shape
USD 256 officials continue to work on a resolution that would ask voters to approve up to $7 million for several school improvements and a new daycare facility. They hope to have a special election next spring.
MORAN — Marmaton Valley school officials are nearing a resolution that will ask voters to approve a bond issue to pay for several improvements and repairs, as well as a new daycare facility.
USD 256 school board members met in a special session Tuesday, where Superintendent of Schools Kim Ensminger reported significant progress on the resolution language.
The Board is scheduled to meet again Dec. 1 with the hopes of having the resolution in place for a special election next spring.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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