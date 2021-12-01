 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Meet the ACC president candidates

The public is invited to meet the three candidates to replace the retiring John Masterson as the next college president at Allen Community College. Jon Marshall, Dr. Carmen Simone and Dr. Bruce Moses will each have separate meet-and-greets before interviewing in person with college trustees.

December 1, 2021 - 10:52 AM

Allen Community College

Three candidates to replace the retiring John Masterson as Allen Community College president will be in town in the coming days to meet the public.

The College Board of Trustees announced they have scheduled times to meet the three finalists, Dr. Carmen Simone at 3 p.m. Monday; Jon Marshall at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8; and Dr. Bruce Moses at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

All three meet-and-greets will be in the Stadler Conference Room on the ACC Iola campus at 1801 N. Cottonwood St.

