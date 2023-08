Saturday was picture perfect for Old Settlers Day in Neosho Falls. Activities included horseshoes and tug-of-war as well as kids games, Bingo and music with Undertaker Tunes and Jake Marlin & The Reckless.

Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

At right, marking their Bingo cards are, from left, Aleah Bland, Zolene Bland, and Hadassah Bland of Iola.

Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Here, Lahrimyr Jacobs, left, and Bexlie Lockhart enjoy a treat before the kids games start.