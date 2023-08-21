Neosho Falls to celebrate Ol’ Settlers Day

NEOSHO FALLS — At last year’s Ol’ Settlers Day in Neosho Falls, groups of adults competed against each other in an impromptu game of tug-of-war.

It was so much fun, organizers of this year’s event on Saturday are planning a tug-of-war tournament.

Another returning favorite is “jailbreak.” Using parts of the actual old jail at Neosho Falls — which is 100 years old this year — you can pay a donation to have a friend (or enemy) “locked up.” They’ll even get their mugshot taken and raise bail to be released.