Neosho Falls to celebrate Ol’ Settlers Day

Neosho Falls will once again kick off the local fall festival schedule with Ol' Settlers Day activities Saturday. Events include a tug-of-war, games and a "jailbreak" fundraiser.

August 21, 2023 - 2:30 PM

An “inmate” is booked into jail at last year’s Ol’ Settlers Day as one of many returning activities. The event uses part of Neosho Falls’ 100-year-old jail. Courtesy photo

NEOSHO FALLS — At last year’s Ol’ Settlers Day in Neosho Falls, groups of adults competed against each other in an impromptu game of tug-of-war.

It was so much fun, organizers of this year’s event on Saturday are planning a tug-of-war tournament.

Another returning favorite is “jailbreak.” Using parts of the actual old jail at Neosho Falls — which is 100 years old this year — you can pay a donation to have a friend (or enemy) “locked up.” They’ll even get their mugshot taken and raise bail to be released.

