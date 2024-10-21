Once Upon a Time…

Farm City Days offered a weekend jam-packed with fun and activities. It was a beautiful fall day for a parade, with bright, sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Events kicked off Friday with a community dinner and games including a pedal tractor pull.
Celebrating their 50th reunion, the Iola High School Class of 1974 went retro with their look for the parade. Representing the class are, from left, Diana Hinson Deeds, Stephanie Cyrus Ostrander, Bessie Gregory Crowell, Debbie Ruckman Scheibmeir and Elbert Nelson.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The Iola High School Class of 1979 waves to the crowd.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola High School Class of 1969.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The Iola High School Class of 1972 celebrates.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Winter Bedenbender goes fishing for a prize.
Photo by Carley Swanson / Iola Register
The community dinner drew a large crowd.
Photo by Carley Swanson / Iola Register
Jerry Mace rides an Allis Chalmers G 1951 tractor in the parade.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Banks LaHaye bounces on a bull.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Kayleigh Morgan leaps for 620 Athletics.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The Iola American Legion Post No. 15 and Auxiliary celebrates the future of the Armed Forces.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The Iola High School Underhogs BBQ team serves up lunch at a booth downtown. From left, Cameron Palmer, Franklin Kerr, Coach Doug Kerr and Rohan Springer.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Mary Blankenship of Chetopa scoops up as much candy as she can during the parade.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Lucy Katzer flips for 620 Athletics.
Courtesy photo