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Park opening date set

The visitor center at Lehigh Portland State Park will open to the public at 2 p.m. Aug. 12, with the park opening to camping one day later, on Aug. 13.

Local News

July 29, 2026 - 3:11 PM

The LehighPortland State Park visitors center will open to the public Aug. 12. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Lehigh Portland State Park visitor center will be opened to the public at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, with the state park opening to camping on Aug. 13.

Mark Nepote, park manager, said the visitor center passed its final inspection Monday, with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks slated to get the structure’s occupancy permit on Wednesday.

The center will be open to the public from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12, Nepote said.

While the park will officially open to all visitors on the 13th, Nepote noted construction projects will continue.

Crews just this week began building a boat ramp, Nepote noted, although folks have been using the lake already for swimming, kayaking and fishing.

Nepote noted that once the park officially opens, visitors will need to have permits, which will be sold at the visitor center as well as at ksoutdoors.gov.

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