Middle of Everywhere offers local talent chance to shine

HUMBOLDT — The fifth annual Middle of Everywhere Music Festival will once again bring a colorful assortment of acts to Humboldt for three days of music.

As in years past, performers from across the Midwest will begin Friday evening with a music crawl and cruise-in along the downtown square.

Saturday evening’s festivities shift over to the Revival Hall, 102 S. 10th, for another evening of rousing music.

And Sunday’s shows will start bright and early at Camp Hunter.

“We’ll have everything for everyone, from those who want to sit back and chill, to those who want to get out and boogie,” notes Damaris Kunkler, one of the organizers.

NEW THIS year is the centerpiece of what Kunkler hopes will become a staple to future Middle of Everywhere events, an open jam on the square.

The open jam is presented by Erica McKenzie, a singer/songwriter out of Kansas City.

McKenzie’s own pop/rock musical style, with hints of country, R&B, folk, jazz and soul will help kick off Friday’s music crawl, when she performs at Estrellita’s Mexican Restaurant at 5 p.m.

McKenzie is also one of the key members of Flat Susan, an all-women’s group that will take the stage at 5 p.m. Sunday at Camp Hunter.

In between, McKenzie turns the spotlight on local musical performers for Saturday’s Open Jam, starting at 11 a.m.

She’ll have a stage set up for anyone and everyone hankering to perform. Her backing band will be on hand as well, if the locals would like some musical accompaniment, Kunkler said.

Performers are invited to bring their own guitars, fiddles, banjos, etc.

Or, if they’d like to leave the musical accompaniment to the professionals, the backing band is there, accentuated by McKenzie’s encyclopedic knowledge of musical genres.

“It’s for anyone who likes music and just wants to get out on stage,” Kunkler said. “It’s a great way for local musicians to play in a festival setting like this, in an environment they haven’t had the opportunity to play before.”

Also new this year is a classic car show and rock painting and tie dye activities, starting Saturday morning at 10.

The events promise to further expose Humboldt’s populace to Middle of Everywhere, Kunkler said.