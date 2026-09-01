Heatwave forced multiple schedule changes

With scorching temperatures expected throughout the week, area athletic programs announced a slew of schedule changes for upcoming events and practices.

While Iola’s football season-opener in Wellsville remains on schedule for a 7 p.m. kickoff, many area teams announced 8 p.m. kickoffs along with changes to practice schedules.

Golf tournaments and cross country meets have been shifted to the morning hours to prevent athletes from competing in the triple-digit temperatures.

“I kind of like it, but the energy is a little low and that is something to be expected because high school kids are not used to getting up that early,” Iola football coach David Daugharthy said of the early morning practices.

“We have to keep challenging them. Once they got a handle on things, they stepped up and put in good work. We can put in good work in the morning as long as we come focused.”

Tuesday, Allen Community College announced Saturday’s Jayhawk Conference opener at Neosho Community College was moved from the afternoon to a 9 a.m. kickoff for the women’s team and an 11:30 a.m. kickoff for the men.

Graesyn Mathews brings down a punt. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Iola High announced Tuesday’s Oswego Women’s Invitational Golf Tournament would begin at 9 a.m.

Thursday’s 22nd annual Coach Howarter Invitational in Garnett, which serves as the season opener for area cross country runners, is rescheduled to 9 a.m.

By Tuesday morning, Iola Middle School announced Thursday’s home opener will not kickoff until 6:45 p.m. for the eighth-grade team and 8:15 p.m. for the seventh-grade team.

Yates Center High School announced Friday’s football home opener against Crest will not begin until 8 p.m.

Humboldt High School announced an hour delay to Friday’s road game against Bluestem in Leon.

“It’s difficult because we are essentially going to play Friday night, but then we’re going to ask our kids to practice that morning,” Daugharthy said. “We’re asking kids to get up very early, who aren’t trained on that sleep schedule. I’m worried about their sleep and I’ve been trying to balance a bunch of different things.”

As for the IHS football team, they began practice before sunrise at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Coach Daugharthy said moving practice from the afternoon was no simple task. He likes how his team responded as they wrapped up practice just as the sun crossed the horizon.

However, with no schedule change announced for Friday’s opener he believes student managers will have a large role in ensuring the Mustangs are well- hydrated.

“They’ve been helpful and it’s amazing to see high school kids come out and serve people like that,” Daugharthy said. “We have a great crew of managers, and I’m grateful. I’m sure they will do great on Friday.”