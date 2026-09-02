Pasture fire extinguished

MORAN — Roughly 80 acres burned after a grass fire ignited southeast of Moran Monday.

The fire was caused by a spark while a farmer was baling hay near 4800 Street and Missouri Road, about about four miles southeast of Moran or two miles southwest of Bronson.

The hot, dry conditions caused the small fire to spread quickly, prompting a call to the Moran/Marmaton-Osage Volunteer Fire Department.

It took six hours, and the mutual aid of five departments, to get the fire doused.

Allen County remains under a burn ban through Monday.