November ballot will feature liquor law vote

This November’s election was already shaping up to be a momentous one. Now there’s one more reason to cast your ballot. Allen County voters will have a say in loosening the county’s liquor laws.

Commissioners agreed Tuesday to put a resolution on November’s general election ballot that would eliminate a current restriction on entertainment establishments requiring them to obtain at least 30% of their profits from food.

Commissioner Bruce Symes referred to the resolution as “an economic development opportunity,” and while Symes said he heard concerns about opening up a bar in the middle of a pandemic, “these businesses won’t open immediately.”