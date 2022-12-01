Humboldt trail proposal hits snag

County commissioners oppose a group’s plan to reconfigure one of the entry points into downtown Humboldt.

A Bolder Humboldt received a $1 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation in 2019 to connect the Southwind Trail north of the city to the downtown area.

Their plan would create a walking and biking trail from the Southwind west to the intersection of Hawaii and Ninth Street. From there, the trail would cross Ninth and follow along the west side of the street to downtown.