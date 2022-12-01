 | Thu, Dec 01, 2022
Humboldt trail proposal hits snag

Allen County commissioners don't want to close streets that create a triangle as motorists enter Humboldt from the north. A Bolder Humboldt wants to reconfigure the area as part of a grant to build a walking and biking trail that connects the Southwind Trail to downtown.

December 1, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Beth Barlow, left, of A Bolder Humboldt, and Cody Porter, an engineer with Wilson & Company of Kansas City, Mo., speak about a proposal to build a trail connecting the Southwind Rail Trail with downtown Humboldt. It would involve rerouting traffic from the north. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

County commissioners oppose a group’s plan to reconfigure one of the entry points into downtown Humboldt.

A Bolder Humboldt received a $1 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation in 2019 to connect the Southwind Trail north of the city to the downtown area.

Their plan would create a walking and biking trail from the Southwind west to the intersection of Hawaii and Ninth Street. From there, the trail would cross Ninth and follow along the west side of the street to downtown.

