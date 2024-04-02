Pinwheel tradition offers symbol of hope

In 2023, there were 69 children removed from their homes in Allen County due to abuse or neglect. “That’s the least I’ve ever seen,” said Aimee Daniels, CASA Director for the 31st Judicial District. She added that Neosho County saw 29 removals, Wilson County, 24, and Woodson County, 11. The decrease in cases could be attributed to the work CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and other organizations have done to bring awareness to child abuse.

In collaboration with four other organizations — Kansas Children’s Service League, AmeriCorps Seniors, Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), and Hope Unlimited — CASA recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each year, the joint effort culminates in activities to shine a light on the issue, beginning with placing pinwheels throughout the county.

“The mission is to encourage people to have the conversation about abuse and notice the signs,” said Daniels.