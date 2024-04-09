 | Tue, Apr 09, 2024
Poultry patrons speak up

Several residents attended Monday's city council meeting in support of a proposal to allow chickens to be kept in single-family residential zones. Council members remain divided.

By

Local News

April 9, 2024 - 2:37 PM

At Monday evening’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve French asked who was in support of allowing chickens in Iola’s city limits. The majority of those in attendance raised their hands. Photo by Sarah Haney

Why did the chicken cross the road? Perhaps to move inside of Iola’s city limits.

Support for allowing the ownership of chickens in town was on full display at Monday evening’s council meeting. 

“By a show of hands, how many of you are here in support of chickens within the city limits,” asked Mayor Steve French. The majority of the hands in the room shot up, with the exception of only a couple.

Starting off the round table discussion, City Administrator Matt Rehder presented council members with proposed language for an ordinance to allow chickens in single-family residential zones. 

