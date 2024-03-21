Preparing for the worst

Jason Trego wants to avoid a repeat of the 1905 infamous saloon bombings in downtown Iola. “I hope that if we ever have another terrorist bombing in Iola, that I’m a little bit better prepared to handle that,” said Trego, knocking on the wood table in front of him.

Trego, Allen County Emergency Management Director, is referencing the historic night of July 10, 1905 when Charley Melvin, a strict prohibitionist, took it upon himself to light the fuses to hundreds of sticks of dynamite placed in saloons around Iola’s courthouse square.

Wanting to expand his knowledge on the subject, Trego recently participated in a homemade explosives training at Allen Community College (ACC). The course taught first responders how to identify a homemade explosive laboratory and establish scene safety.