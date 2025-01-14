Property owner protests home’s ‘dangerous structure’ designation

A property that has been deemed a “dangerous and unsafe” structure was a point of contention at Monday evening’s Iola city council meeting.

Property owner Fred Vanwey recently moved to Iola from California and purchased the property at 429 S. Kentucky. He told council members that he made the purchase in early December without being informed it was considered a dangerous structure.

Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Hutton presented five addresses to council that meet the city’s dangerous or unsafe criteria. “One of the addresses, the owner, had indicated that there is a good possibility they may tear it down,” said Hutton. “There’s also another address that has new owners. That owner has indicated their intent to fix the house up and is working on it.” This is the property belonging to Vanwey.

Hutton added he plans to continue the condemnation process with Vanwey’s property until he feels satisfied Vanwey is living up to his word.

“When I see that work is going to be done, I will discontinue,” he said. He explained the condemnation process includes presenting the resolution he had before the council to set a public hearing date for Feb. 24.

The structure at the Kentucky address is a two-bedroom, two-story home. In his report, Hutton noted the utilities have been off at the residence since April 2017; interior walls have been partially gutted; the roof needs replaced; front porch is missing a post; and the foundation is very bad, loose, and missing in some areas. Hutton noted the roof and the foundation are the main issues.

Mayor Steve French asked if there is any leeway on Vanwey’s particular situation. “They just bought the house not knowing, apparently, that it was on the condemnation list,” he said. “They did call and explain that their idea was to start in May on the repairs. Because they just bought it, can we hold off a bit?”

Hutton says his intent with the property is to get the resolution passed to set the public hearing date. At the hearing, the city can then note what is expected to be completed by the owner to avoid condemnation. “If he has those things done by the hearing date, I’ll come to council and say I’m not even going to bring a resolution to you,” he said.

City Administrator Matt Rehder wanted to clear up any confusion about the timeline of condemnation. “We don’t start tearing houses down until July,” he said. “The actual public hearing is Feb. 24, and then we go 120 days after the public hearing.” This would mean Vanwey would have 120 days after the hearing to get the structure up to code, even if it is condemned.

VANWEY NOTED that his intent was to move in May, from California to Iola, with his wife. They had already purchased a home on Walnut Street that he is currently residing in. He noted that he owns a handyman business and flips homes in California. His intent is to fix up the Kentucky Street residence and have it as a rental.

“We have family out here — my uncle has lived here for 30 years,” he said. According to Vanwey, when purchasing the deed to the house, it was not condemned. “If it was condemned, it should have been in the deed,” he added. “If it was condemned, I wouldn’t have bought this house.”

Vanwey alleged that he was told the house would be taken off of the dangerous structure list three separate times by the city’s code enforcement. “It’s just really frustrating,” he said. “I’m just here trying to fix my house up.” He pointed out that he has already added an additional post to the front of the house, which was one of the issues mentioned.

Council member Jon Wells proposed giving Vanwey some more time before moving forward on the resolution. “I’d like to give him a little good faith effort to try it,” he said. Wells motioned to table the resolution concerning Vanwey’s property for a period of 180 days. With a second, the council approved the motion. Council members Josiah D’Albini and Benedikt Middleton were the only dissenting votes.

Additionally, the council went ahead and approved resolutions to set a public hearing date of Feb. 24 on the following properties that have been deemed dangerous or unsafe: 14 N. Fourth St., 108 N. Walnut St., 309 N. First St., and 419 S. Washington Ave. Mayor Steve French presents a proclamation recognizing Jan. 16, 2025, as Religious Freedom Day. Council member Max Grundy is also pictured. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, French read a proclamation recognizing Jan. 16, 2025, as Religious Freedom Day in Iola. French presented a proclamation to members of Iola’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Council member Max Grundy, a member of the church, also helped accept the proclamation. “A lot of us are touched by what churches do in our community,” said French. He added that religion has its greatest impact at a local level, where people of faith live by their convictions and serve others on a one-on-one basis, fostering a sense of community and mutual support.