Pursuit, crash lead to trafficking charge

A Junction City man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated human trafficking, following a chase that resulted in a crash in Allen County earlier this month.

The Allen County Attorney’s office filed the charges against Logan L. Fielding, 18, of Junction City, on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident in rural Allen County the morning of Sept. 7, when Fielding, who was being pursued by law enforcement, lost control of his vehicle and crashed near the intersection of 4550 Street on Hawaii Road, about four miles northeast of Elsmore.

Both Fielding…