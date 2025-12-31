Search leads to arrests

Allen County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday, Dec. 30, at a residence located at 1120 Arizona Rd., about four miles southwest of Humboldt. During the search, deputies reported finding alleged drug-related items, which led to a second search warrant being obtained.

Two individuals were arrested as a result of the warrants.

Daniel K. Berthot, 29, was booked into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew S. Berthot, 30, was also booked into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of aggravated unlawful transmission of a visual depiction of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated internet trading in child pornography, promoting obscenity, and breach of privacy.

Authorities said multiple counts related to each charge are expected to be forwarded to the Allen County Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

The investigation remains ongoing. When it is complete, case findings will be presented to the Allen County Attorney to determine whether formal charges will be filed. No additional information will be released at this time, and any further details will come from the Allen County Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.