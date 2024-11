Iola Reads offered a chance to meet Moose, a trained therapy dog that looks like the dog featured in this year’s children’s book selection, the “Ranger in Time” series, at the Allen County Historical Society Saturday. Children also had a chance to tour Maj. Gen. Frederick Funston’s boyhood home and learn about his work mobilizing toops during the San Francisco earthquake in 1906. One of the series’ books is “Ranger in Time: Escape from the Great Earthquake.” Wesson and Audrey Buck take a photo with a statue of Funston and Moose. Courtesy photo Shelby Hansel, Soren Walker and Seeley Walker with Gen. Funston’s statue and Moose. Courtesy photo