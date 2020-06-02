Races set as filing deadline passes

Michelle Meiwes notes Allen County has not had a female commissioner since Jean Barber retired 20 years ago.
She hopes to change that.
Meiwes filed Monday for a seat on the County Commission to represent District 2, which covers much of the northern half of the county, and includes Gas, LaHarpe, Mildred and the northeast quadrant of Iola.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives