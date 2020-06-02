Menu Search Log in

Races set as filing deadline passes

Monday's filing deadline passed, with additional County Commission candidates throwing their hats in the ring. There are four hopefuls seeking the District 2 seat, and two others vying to represent the Third District.

By

Local News

June 2, 2020 - 10:57 AM

Register file photo
Michelle Meiwes

Michelle Meiwes notes Allen County has not had a female commissioner since Jean Barber retired 20 years ago.

She hopes to change that.

Meiwes filed Monday for a seat on the County Commission to represent District 2, which covers much of the northern half of the county, and includes Gas, LaHarpe, Mildred and the northeast quadrant of Iola.

