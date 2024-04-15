 | Mon, Apr 15, 2024
Recruiting tomorrow’s track stars

Iola Middle School track and field athletes trained elementary school students for an Iola Youth Track Meet on May 4.

Scott Brady speaks to the assembly in front of Cam Wille, from left, Haidyn Desmarteau, Kevon Loving and Reginald Davis. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Middle School track and field athletes Reginald Davis, Kevon Loving, Haidyn Desmarteau and Cam Wille were at Iola Elementary School Monday to speak a little bit about why they enjoy the sport. The assembly, hosted by IMS athletic director Scott Brady was to promote an upcoming Iola Youth Track Meet, co-hosted by IMS and the Iola Recreation Department on May 4 at Iola’s Riverside Park. Youngsters from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade can register through April 26, but must pre-register by Wednesday in order to get a T-shirt. Registration costs $20. In case of inclement weather, the meet will be held May 5. For more information, contact Brady at (620) 365-4785 or Iola Recreation Director Jason Bauer at (620) 365-4990.

Luuly Tran, foreground, and Kloey Slater race the IMS athletes around the gymnasium. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

