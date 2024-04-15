Recruiting tomorrow’s track stars

Iola Middle School track and field athletes Reginald Davis, Kevon Loving, Haidyn Desmarteau and Cam Wille were at Iola Elementary School Monday to speak a little bit about why they enjoy the sport. The assembly, hosted by IMS athletic director Scott Brady was to promote an upcoming Iola Youth Track Meet, co-hosted by IMS and the Iola Recreation Department on May 4 at Iola’s Riverside Park. Youngsters from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade can register through April 26, but must pre-register by Wednesday in order to get a T-shirt. Registration costs $20. In case of inclement weather, the meet will be held May 5. For more information, contact Brady at (620) 365-4785 or Iola Recreation Director Jason Bauer at (620) 365-4990.

Luuly Tran, foreground, and Kloey Slater race the IMS athletes around the gymnasium. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register