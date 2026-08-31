Register announces price increase

Starting today, the price of the Register will increase to $1.50 per copy. Rates for print subscribers will increase by 10%, and digital subscriptions will increase 5%.

Phew — got that out of the way!

There are two main reasons for the changes. First, our postage costs have increased by around 10% since the U.S. Postal Service’s rate increase in July. Additionally, our overall print costs have increased by about 14% since the beginning of the year. We now pay additional surcharges and delivery fees because of higher shipping costs and the price of oil, and we have…