 | Tue, Sep 01, 2026
Menu Search Log in

Register announces price increase

The price of The Iola Register will increase to $1.50 per copy, starting with Tuesday's edition. Print subscription rates will increase 10%; online rates will go up 5%.

Local News

August 31, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Starting today, the price of the Register will increase to $1.50 per copy. Rates for print subscribers will increase by 10%, and digital subscriptions will increase 5%.

Phew — got that out of the way!

There are two main reasons for the changes. First, our postage costs have increased by around 10% since the U.S. Postal Service’s rate increase in July. Additionally, our overall print costs have increased by about 14% since the beginning of the year. We now pay additional surcharges and delivery fees because of higher shipping costs and the price of oil, and we have…

Related
April 1, 2026
February 25, 2020
July 25, 2018
July 13, 2016
Most Popular