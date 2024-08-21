Register website adds comment feature

As a community newspaper, the Register benefits from a variety of community voices. With that in mind, we are upgrading our online commenting platform to Disqus, used by a number of major publishers. We’re moving away from Facebook’s comment feature, as it required a Facebook account, was difficult to use, and cumbersome for our team to moderate.
Disqus is free, intuitive, and does not require a social media account.
If you’re a subscriber and logged into your account, commenting on the site won’t require many extra steps. To comment, scroll down to the bottom of an article to where it reads “Start the discussion.” Once you’re done typing, click “Comment” to submit your comment. Disqus will prompt you to create an account, or you can decide to post your comment as a guest by simply including your name and email.
Previous comments will appear below the discussion box. Readers can respond to other comments and also flag those they find inappropriate. Our staff is notified once a comment has been flagged.
We encourage on-topic commentary. All comments are public, and we ask that you be respectful of others. By commenting, you agree to the Register’s terms of use, which are available here.
In addition to commenting, readers can share their perspectives by submitting a letter to the editor. To do so, email your thoughts to [email protected] or submit your letter here. Please include your name and contact information.
We welcome our readers’ commentary, news tips, and suggestions for improvements. In fact, we depend on them. Our goal is to report as much local news as our reporters can find time for, to share as many stories as our pages will hold, to be a place where our community connects, learns, and grows. Join us!
