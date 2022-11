Pianist David Osborne has created an illustrious career by performing for U.S. Presidents.

He’s performed in the White House more than 50 times during the administrations of Ronald Reagon, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Former President Jimmy Carter is especially enamored by Osborne, who has performed for his birthday for the past 30 years and for the Carters’ 75th wedding anniversary in 2021.