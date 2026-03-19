Resounding success: Bowlus upgrades complete

The Bowlus Fine Arts Center has undergone a series of significant upgrades over the past year, improving everything from sound and lighting to safety and accessibility.

The work began last summer at the direction of the Friends of Bowlus, which funds a majority of the facility’s improvements, said Bowlus Director Mandy Moyer. A set of new microphones, wireless packs, mic racks, and accessories are one of the recent updates at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

AT THE heart of the recent upgrades is a complete modernization of the Bowlus sound system. For years, a large analog cable system snaked across the auditorium floor, creating a hazard for patrons.

“Everybody tripped on it,” said Technical Director Jeff Jordan. That system has now been replaced with a digital network using a single cable installed in upper level of the massive auditorum. The change also reduced the chance of equipment damage.

“The important thing was getting it off the floor,” Moyer said.

The new system also significantly improved sound clarity. Older copper wiring often created background noise, which has now been eliminated.

“It is much clearer now,” Jordan said, noting the difference is especially noticeable when comparing before and after.

The system includes built-in redundancy, automatically switching to a backup if needed — a key feature for live performances where technical issues can halt a show.

The sound upgrade includes two new consoles — one for the main auditorium and another for the recital hall — reducing the need to move equipment between spaces and providing a backup option.

The project totaled about $67,500, with the Friends of the Bowlus covering $60,000.

Lighting capabilities were also improved with the installation of a new control board, arriving in time for seasonal programming.

Supply chain delays, however, created challenges for its installation. “The sound console didn’t actually come until three days before the first show we needed it for,” Jordan said.

Together, the upgrades represent the most significant improvements to the Bowlus’ technical systems since its 50th anniversary renovations about a decade ago. Technical directors Jeff Jordan, left, and Bryan Johnson set up new microphone equipment made possible through a donation by Dr. Earl T. Walter. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

ANOTHER MAJOR investment addressed aging microphone equipment that had been shared among local schools, Allen Community College and community theater groups for roughly 20 years.

The older system was increasingly unreliable, and replacement parts were no longer available.

The new wireless microphones provide clearer sound, reduced interference and built-in backups that all allow performances to continue without interruption if equipment fails. The system includes multiple channels, wireless packs and a centralized mic rack with antenna combiners to streamline setup and reduce clutter.