Retirement offers a Second Chance for local merchant

It didn’t take long for Jan Knewtson to get bored.

After 34 years as a downtown retailer, Knewtson retired in August. She expected she would relish sleeping in, maybe clean and organize her drawers and closets.

“That got pretty boring, pretty fast,” she said. “When you work all the time, you think about how much time you’d have if you could stay home all the time. But it was boring.”