Retirement offers a Second Chance for local merchant

Just months after closing up shop at Sophisticated Rose in downtown Iola, Jan Knewtson has become the store manager at Second Chance Thrift store. The thrift store is a moneymaker for the Allen County Animal Rescue Foundation, a worthy cause, she said.

December 10, 2020 - 9:33 AM

It didn’t take long for Jan Knewtson to get bored.

After 34 years as a downtown retailer, Knewtson retired in August. She expected she would relish sleeping in, maybe clean and organize her drawers and closets.

“That got pretty boring, pretty fast,” she said. “When you work all the time, you think about how much time you’d have if you could stay home all the time. But it was boring.”

