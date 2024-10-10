Rookies to reopen downtown bar

A downtown bar is returning after a one-year hiatus.

A kitchen fire closed Rookies Sports Bar & Grill at 105 E. Jackson Ave. in August 2023, prompting owners Carri and Mike Sailor to move to a new location on North State Street.

Meanwhile, the downtown building sat unused. Carri Sailor plans to reopen the bar in early November.

“I feel as though Iola needs another drinking establishment and I’ve missed the square very much. I miss being part of all that downtown activity,” Sailor said.

“And I hate having the building just sitting there. It’s been hard for me to move forward because it’s been holding me back, paying property taxes, utilities, insurance. We either need to use it or lose it.”

The bar’s kitchen has yet to be fully repaired from the fire and cannot be used but the rest of the building is fine, Sailor said.

When the bar opens, it will not offer food.

As an alternative, customers will be able to order from the Rookies’ restaurant menu and have meals delivered to the downtown location. The bar will be open evenings Wednesday through Saturday, and perhaps some Sundays for Chiefs games.

“It’s not going to have all the bells and whistles, but we’ll start slow and build from there,” Sailor said.

Eventually, she’d like to offer entertainment such as a Jukebox, dartboards and a shuffleboard, but not pool tables because of limited room. She hopes to have live music and karaoke nights. The outdoor patio will be available and likely will be improved.

The downtown location has been used at times to host private parties. It will be utilized during Farm City Days for class reunions, along with the State Street restaurant.

“We’ve got eight class reunions and a birthday party, so we’re going to be busy the next few weeks. I’ll also be hiring bartenders and getting things ready,” she said. Carri Sailor

THE FIRST year of business typically is the hardest, and that was no exception for Rookies — even the second time around.

“Basically, everything bad that happened to me on the square during my first year, also happened here. We’re finding something wrong every single day. The air conditioning system couldn’t keep up this summer. That really hurt us,” she said. “This first year has been a struggle. But it’s also given us a chance to improve. Our staff had time to train and focus on the menu.”

A new air conditioning system is in place at the restaurant, and crowds are getting larger, especially as students return to Allen Community College.