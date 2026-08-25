School district to favor home game attendees

Iola students and families attending home games will get a price break from what had previously been approved by local school board members.

At the Aug. 10 meeting, Athletic Director Tristan Carson said Pioneer League schools had agreed to raise adult admission from $5 to $7 and student admission from $3 to $5 for middle and high school athletic events. Senior citizens and children age 5 and younger would continue to be admitted free.

The increase was driven largely by the rising cost of securing qualified athletic officials, which the Pioneer League had not kept pace with, Carson said. Paying competitive rates is important because referees have multiple leagues from which to choose.

Basketball is particularly expensive because of the number of games played. Iola is scheduled to host at least 10 basketball night games this season.

“The gate fee essentially covers the refs, especially during basketball season,” Carson said.

But after the league meeting Aug. 11, Carson brought a different proposal back to the board Monday.

Although the Pioneer League will retain the $7 adult and $5 student rates, Carson proposed Iola reduce both rates by $1 for home games.

Carson said the league had no objection to Iola setting a lower price for its own home events.

The discussion also gave the board a closer look at how much athletic events generate.

Carson estimated a well-attended basketball game could bring in about $1,100 in gate receipts, with officials costing approximately $900.

Concessions provide additional revenue, although two-thirds of concession revenue goes to the sponsoring club, with one-third going to the athletics department.

The district also uses revenue from events where admission is not charged to help offset costs elsewhere. Baseball and softball, for example, do not charge admission, but the district still must pay officials.

“We want people to come to our events,” Carson said. “That’s more important to us than making more money.”

The board approved changing the Iola home-game rates to $6 for adults and $4 for students.

CARSON ALSO presented the board with plans for a new scorer’s table in the high school gym.

The proposed table would replace the district’s current setup and allow the scorer’s table to be moved from the stands to the floor. The current arrangement has become increasingly cramped as more people are required to work the table.