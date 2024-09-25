Splash park dream persists

Efforts to build a splash park continue, even though the design has been scaled back. A Halloween fundraiser is expected to jump-start new efforts to raise money.

“It’s been at a little bit of a standstill,” said Renee Shaughnessy, treasurer for Iola Community Involvement Task Force (CITF).

“We had to change the design because we don’t have nearly the funds for our original plan. We wanted something we could build sooner rather than later.”

About two years ago, CITF members started a campaign to raise $200,000, about half the cost needed to build a splash pad and water features at Meadowbrook Park. The remaining half would be paid by a grant.

The group has raised about $42,000. They scaled down the design and the cost to about $100,000, with a grant to double that amount.

Water features at the park won’t be quite as extravagant, but should still meet the needs of a splash park. It will entail a concrete pad filled with an assortment of water sprayers, both from the nozzles at ground level, and from overhanging fountains. An activator button triggers the water.

The park will be handicapped accessible.

The goal is to complete the project by late 2025 or early 2026. A scaled-down design shows features expected to be included in a splash park at Meadowbrook Park. CITF continues to raise money for the project. Courtesy photo

CITF members will offer a Halloween fundraiser during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat event on the square Oct. 31. The group will sell hot dogs, chips, water bottles and possibly apples from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We are planning quite a few fundraisers to get the word back out again,” Shaughnessy said. “It’s still a thing. It’s just a slow-moving boat.”

For more information or to make a donation, email Shaughnessy at [email protected]