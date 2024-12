Iola middle and high school orchestra students presented their winter concert Wednesday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The orchestra is directed by Kaylin Klubek. The high school advanced orchestra, above, played a medley of tunes from “The Nutcracker.”

Ashley Trainor (left) and Lauryn Tisdale in the middle and high school intermediate orchestra. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Middle school beginning orchestra students Brynnlee Thompson and Jade Velazquez Argaez. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 2 photos