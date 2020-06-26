Menu Search Log in

Tailor-made from the heart

Joyce Lee is celebrating her 80th birthday by giving quilts she's made to each of her 24 grandchildren. Lee has given away more than 100 such blankets through the years.

By

Local News

June 26, 2020 - 3:04 PM

Joyce Lee holds up a bear claw pattern she is utilizing on her latest quilt. Lee is giving away 24 quilts, one to each of her grandchildren, for her 80th birthday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Joyce Lee is in a giving mood.

The occasion? Her 80th birthday, which was Friday.

The gifts? Quilts. Lots of quilts.

Related
March 20, 2020
August 6, 2019
December 21, 2018
June 18, 2013
Trending