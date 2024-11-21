Team effort brings holiday meal to students

‘Tis the season of giving and local organizations have joined together to do just that.

Through the efforts of Allen Community College Communications Instructor Terri Fahnestock and local donors, students who are staying on the college campus over fall break will be able to partake in a Thanksgiving Day meal.

The idea was born from an already existing effort, albeit a smaller one.

“The women’s basketball team has done this in the past, just for their team,” said Fahnestock.

In joining forces with Allen Coach Leslie Crane, Fahnestock expects to feed approximately 70 students.

Students who are staying on campus during the fall break are from all over the world and from many states across the U.S., Fahnestock said.

To get the ball rolling, Fahnestock sent out a college-wide email requesting assistance.

Nancy Ford, graphic arts design instructor at ACC, said she received the message at a propitious moment.

“It just happened to go out on our lodge meeting night,” said Ford, who also serves as Loyal Knight at the Iola Elks Lodge No. 569.

Ford brought up Fahnestock’s request for volunteers at the Elks meeting, saying it was readily approved.

“That’s what Elks are about — helping the community,” she said.

The Elks agreed to donate $100 worth of turkeys, which translated to eight turkeys.

G&W partnered with the Elks by giving discounts to help cover the price of the turkeys.

“We really want to shine the light on G&W,” said Ford. “It’s a small local grocery store and they are so willing to help with community things. These partnerships are just a huge circle of good in this community. We need this in today’s world.”

Ford is hoping the news of the donation will encourage others to help. While most of the Thanksgiving meal items are accounted for, Fahnestock noted they are still in need of five hams.