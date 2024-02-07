The road to Carlyle

CARLYLE — Potholes are just upside-down speed bumps, Carlyle residents humorously noted.

The light-hearted banter helped bridge their complaints about the state of their roads at Tuesday night’s Community Conversation hosted by Thrive Allen County.

Still ahead were comments about stop signs, speeding and street lights. Even a discussion about building a playground came down to a consideration of how to make Texas Road safer, as the proposed location is near the Prairie Spirit Trailhead.