The road to Carlyle

Carlyle residents shared their concerns about potholes, speeding and other road-related issues during a Community Conversation on Tuesday evening.

February 7, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Carlyle resident Mike Church speaks about his concerns with road maintenance during a Community Conversation led by Thrive Allen County on Tuesday evening at the Carlyle Presbyterian Church. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

CARLYLE — Potholes are just upside-down speed bumps, Carlyle residents humorously noted. 

The light-hearted banter helped bridge their complaints about the state of their roads at Tuesday night’s Community Conversation hosted by Thrive Allen County. 

Still ahead were comments about stop signs, speeding and street lights. Even a discussion about building a playground came down to a consideration of how to make Texas Road safer, as the proposed location is near the Prairie Spirit Trailhead. 

