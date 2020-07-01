Menu Search Log in

Unofficial 891st sendoff set for Sunday

By

Local News

July 1, 2020 - 9:49 AM

The Kansas Army National Guard 891st Engineer Battalion armory building in Iola.
The official crest of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted officials to scrub a public ceremony for the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion, which is leaving Sunday for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait, 

Still, local residents will be able to show their support with a different kind of sendoff.

Residents are invited to gather around the courthouse square at 7 a.m. Sunday to salute the Guardsmen as they depart for Forbes Field in Topeka, and their eventual trip overseas.

Related
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
March 6, 2020
March 2, 2020
Trending