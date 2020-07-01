Unofficial 891st sendoff set for Sunday

The official crest of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted officials to scrub a public ceremony for the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion, which is leaving Sunday for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait,

Still, local residents will be able to show their support with a different kind of sendoff.

Residents are invited to gather around the courthouse square at 7 a.m. Sunday to salute the Guardsmen as they depart for Forbes Field in Topeka, and their eventual trip overseas.