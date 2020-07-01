Unofficial 891st sendoff set for Sunday

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted officials to scrub a public ceremony for the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion, which is leaving Sunday for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait,
Still, local residents will be able to show their support with a different kind of sendoff.
Residents are invited to gather around the courthouse square at 7 a.m. Sunday to salute the Guardsmen as they depart for Forbes Field in Topeka, and their eventual trip overseas.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives