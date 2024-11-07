Veterans ceremony is Saturday

A Veterans Day Ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday behind the Veterans Wall on the square.

All veterans and the public are invited to attend. Sgt. 1st Class Dallas Ripper, readiness noncommissioned officer, Headquarters Company 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker.

The Moran American Legion will present a color guard and firing squad.

Becky French will sing the national anthem and Ben Taylor will give the benediction and invocation. At the end of the ceremony, 40 black balloons representing Kansas’ POW/MIA will be released.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckey St.