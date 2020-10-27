Veterans Day event canceled

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit the fall celebration schedule once again, with Allen County’s Veterans Day Committee canceling its 2020 tribute to those who have served.
Typically held the Saturday before Veterans Day — Nov. 11 this year — the celebration usually entails a parade and keynote address.
In lieu of that, committee members are seeking for a special display at the Allen County Veterans Wall on the courthouse square, Iola Councilman Carl Slaugh said.
Committee members are asking for photographs of veterans, particularly those whose names are on the wall, Slaugh said.
The pictures will be placed in the blank spaces on the outer edges of the wall.
Correspondence may be sent to iolaveteran@gmail.com.