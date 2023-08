Alex Mathews and Clark Hendry, workers with Iola’s parks and cemetery department, started their work day at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

With the temperature at 82 degrees and climbing, they tackled the most physical job first: grinding a tree stump near the road. Temperatures were expected to top 100 with a heat index of 108.

“The afternoon gets pretty hot. It gets pretty wild sometimes,” Mathews said.