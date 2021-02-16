Love stories: Travis and Chelsea Buck had a crush on each other for years

By Chelsea Buck

Travis and I have known each other since grade school. We originally met at Harvest Baptist Church in Iola. We unknowingly had a crush on each other for years. We became high school sweethearts and started dating in 2008. In 2011 Travis deployed with the Kansas Army National Guard’s 35th Military Police Company to Djibouti, Africa while I was still in high school. I went on to nursing school and he surprised me home on leave and proposed the minute I saw him. We had a short two weeks together until he went back to finish his tour. He returned home in February 2012 and we married June 2, 2012. We now reside back in our hometown of Iola and I am an RN House Supervisor at Allen County Regional Hospital and he is a Deputy at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. We have a 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.