John “Punk” and Alzina Kress always knew they wanted to sell their business, Quality Automotive, Inc., to longtime employee Bob Cook.

That ownership change will be official July 1, but it came with a bittersweet twist. John Kress died April 21 after a battle with cancer.

“Before he passed away, he started talking to Bob about getting the money together,” Alzina Kress said. “We wanted to give him every opportunity to own this business, because he helped build it.”