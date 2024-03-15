Making light of mishap

Steffany Henderson of Moran loves her son, Kai. Truly.

But when he was upended by a remote-control car, it was just too good to keep to herself.

“My first reaction was to make sure he was all right,” she assured. “When he popped up, the first thing he asked was if he could keep playing. Then he wanted to know if he looked cool.”

The incident is to air on ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on Sunday evening, as well as on Hulu and ABC.com.

IT WAS the summer of 2021, when Steffany and her children, Kai and older sister Chloe, were in Iola’s Riverside Park and a man offered Kai a turn at operating his high-speed remote-control car.