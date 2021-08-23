 | Mon, Aug 23, 2021
Man dies following motorcycle crash

Parnell Toshavik, of Gardener, died in Fort Scott following a motorcycle crash on Saturday

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas.

Authorities said the 2002 Harley Davidson that Ira Parnell Toshavik was driving crossed into oncoming traffic while going around a right-hand curve and collided with another vehicle. Toshavik of Gardner, Kansas, was thrown off the motorcycle because of the impact.

