Man dies following motorcycle crash

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas.

Authorities said the 2002 Harley Davidson that Ira Parnell Toshavik was driving crossed into oncoming traffic while going around a right-hand curve and collided with another vehicle. Toshavik of Gardner, Kansas, was thrown off the motorcycle because of the impact.