Market to celebrate grand reopening

Marmaton Market officials will show off several of the grocery store’s improvements Saturday during its grand reopening celebration.

September 2, 2020 - 9:06 AM

Marmaton Market officials, from left, Karen Price, Marilyn Logan, Mary Ann Buller and Brenda Boyle visit with Allen County Commissioner Bruce Symes during a preview Tuesday of a grand reopening celebration planned for Saturday. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

MORAN — Marmaton Market officials will show off several of the grocery store’s improvements Saturday during its grand reopening celebration.

Pulled pork sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to go along with several in-store specials, store manager Marilyn Logan said.

Customers will be invited to check out some of the upgrades, including new coolers, better signage, and perhaps most notably, a wider selection of merchandise, she added.

