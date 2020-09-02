Market to celebrate grand reopening

MORAN — Marmaton Market officials will show off several of the grocery store’s improvements Saturday during its grand reopening celebration.

Pulled pork sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to go along with several in-store specials, store manager Marilyn Logan said.

Customers will be invited to check out some of the upgrades, including new coolers, better signage, and perhaps most notably, a wider selection of merchandise, she added.