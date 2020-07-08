Meals program runs out of funding

Free meals for adults are almost over.
Just two weeks ago, a program that provides free meals to children expanded to include adults, but proved so popular it likely will run out of funds next week. The children’s meal program will continue.
USD 257 received a grant for $8,609 through the “Feeding Kansas Kids During COVID” program from the Kansas Health Foundation and Sunflower Foundation. The grant allowed the district to expand its summer meals program to everyone, no matter their age. The program offered five breakfasts and lunches each week.
