Who knew Marty McFly was a Farm-City Days planner?

The “Back To the Future” protagonist apparently played a role in the planning for the 2023 Farm-City Days Medallion Hunt, explained committee member Daren Kellerman.

It seems folks were unnecessarily worried there would be no medallion hunt this year, and that the medallion actually had been “hidden” in the future, to be found in the past — in keeping with this year’s theme “Travel Through Time.”