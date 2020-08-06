Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome.

Missouri voters this week approved Medicaid expansion by a 53% to 47% margin, making the conservative state the seventh to do so under Trump. The Republican president readily carried Missouri in 2016, but the Medicaid vote comes as more people have been losing workplace health insurance in a treacherous coronavirus economy.

That leaves only a dozen states opposed to using the federal-state health program for low-income people as a vehicle for covering more adults, mainly people in jobs that don’t provide health care. Medicaid expansion is a central feature of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, covering about 12 million people, while nearly 10 million others get subsidized private insurance.